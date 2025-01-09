Presidency denies fake appointment notification, refers case to FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Presidency on Thursday denied a fake notification circulating on social media regarding the appointment of a person named Dr Sohail Anjum to a grade 21 post at the President House.

In an official statement, the Presidency clarified that no such position exists in grade 21 or otherwise.

Furthermore, the establishment division has confirmed that no individual named Dr. Sohail Anjum has been appointed to any post in the President House.

The statement also revealed that Dr. Sohail Anjum has allegedly gone as far as printing fake business cards falsely identifying himself as the personal secretary to the Secretary General of the Presidency—a position that, as clarified, does not exist.

The Presidency underscored its commitment to transparency and integrity in all officer appointments.

It has referred the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for a thorough investigation into the creation and dissemination of the fake notification.

Earlier, in an unprecedented case, a cop Aijaz Tareen fooled the police department for 32 years after starting his journey as an ASI and serving as a Superintendent of Police (SP) until it emerged that he used a fake appointment letter.

The revelation came to forth after his service credentials were examined during an appeal for further promotion.

It emerged that Aijaz Tareen got appointed in Islamabad as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) using a fake appointment letter of 16 August 1989 and got his services transferred to Sindh in 1997, where he was elevated upto the post of the SP in an out-of-turn way.