PTI announces power show in Lahore

LAHORE: Following a high-level party meeting, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to hold a rally in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PTI General Secretary for Lahore, Awais Younis, revealed that tasks have been assigned to party officials to ensure the success of the rally scheduled to be held on September 21.

Younis emphasized that the people of Lahore, known for their passionate support, will once again demonstrate their loyalty to the party and its leader, stating, “Zinda Dalan Lahore will prove once again that Lahore stands with PTI founder.”

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will lead the convoys arriving from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), while Punjab’s regional and district presidents will guide caravans from their respective areas.

PTI members of the assembly, along with ticket holders, are also expected to join the rally, showing strong internal party support for the event.

It is pertinent to mention here that the the rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore was rescheduled to September 21 after the arrest of party leaders.

As per details, PTI moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against arrests ahead of party rally at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore, seeking protection against the arrests of its workers and leaders ahead of its rally scheduled for September 21 was filed by Sheikh Imtiaz and Yasir Gillani.

The plea stated that the police are arresting party members in Punjab, violating their constitutional right to organize rally.

The petitioners requested the court to order the authorities to stop the arrests and allow the rally to take place peacefully.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is scheduled to hold a rally in Lahore on September 21.