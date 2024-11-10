PTI calls for comprehensive policy to restore peace in country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has urged the federal government to formulate a comprehensive policy to restore peace in the country, ARY News reported.

In a statement, PTI’s central leader Asad Qaiser expressed concern over a recent Quetta blast, which resulted in the killing of over two dozen citizens. He questioned whether the government is taking adequate measures to prevent such occurrences.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader emphasised the need for a unified approach to address the deteriorating situation of law and order in the country, calling for a national plan that involves all political parties and stakeholders to make collective decisions.

Asad Qaiser further demanded an end to retaliatory actions against the party’s leadership, highlighting the growing sense of frustration among the youth. PTI’s central leader stressed the importance of guiding the youth towards peace, employment, development, and prosperity.

The statement from the PTI came a day after an explosion at Quetta railway station’s platform resulted in the killing of at least 26 persons and more than 40 were injured, including women and children.

Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat giving accounts of the deadly railway station bombing in Quetta said that the blast took place at 8:25am leaving 26 dead and more than 40 injured.

The blast took place at the time of the departure of Jaffar Express when a large number of passengers were present at the railway station, police said.

The railway authorities said that two trains, Chaman Passenger and Jaffar Express, were scheduled to depart from Quetta to Chaman and Peshawar, respectively. The passengers of both trains were present at the platform when the blast occurred.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways (PR) suspended all train operations from Quetta railway station for four days due to security concerns.

According to a Pakistan Railways (PR) spokesperson, Quetta railway station will remain non-functional from November 11 to November 14.

The Bolan Mail will resume its service from Karachi to Quetta on November 16, while it will depart from Quetta to Karachi on November 18.

Additionally, the Jaffar Express will depart from Peshawar to Quetta on November 14, and its return journey from Quetta will take place on November 15.