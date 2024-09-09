PTI challenges ECP’s inquiry into intra-party elections

LAHORE: Pakistan – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) inquiry into the party’s intra-party elections in the Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI Chairman Barrister Ghar Ali Khan filed a petition in the LHC against the ECP for conducting an inquiry into the party’s elections.

The petition, filed through lawyer Azhar Bhandari, also challenged the non-return of seized goods during a raid on the PTI office. In the petition, the party argued that the ECP’s behavior towards it is ‘biased’, requesting the court to declare its acts as null and void.

Earlier on September 6, the ECP dismissed all four miscellaneous applications submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the intra-party election case.

Read More: ECP rejects PTI pleas in intra-party election case

A 10-page decision was issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, authored by Sindh’s member, Nisar Durrani.

PTI’s objection regarding the ECP’s jurisdiction in the intra-party elections was overruled in the verdict. Additionally, the party requested to delay the proceedings in the case was also struck down.

The plea to postpone action on intra-party elections until a decision on reserved seats was similarly turned down. The ECP in its verdict advised the party to approach the court for the return of documents taken from the party office.

In May, the ECP raised further objections to PTI intra-party elections, questioning the party’s status after ‘losing organisational structure’.

On December 22, 2023, the ECP stripped the PTI of its election symbol due to irregularities in its intra-party elections. The Supreme Court later upheld the ECP order, forcing the party to field its candidates as independents in the Feb 8 general elections.

After the general elections, the party once again conducted its intra-party elections on March 3.