PTI, Fazlur Rehman discuss proposed constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed proposed constitutional amendments, ARY News reported.

The PTI delegation comprising Salman Akram Raja and Akhunzada Hussain while Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza also reached Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad.

The PTI delegation discussed the constitutional amendment, the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act as well as the overall political situation.

Speaking to media before the meeting, Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that a meeting between them and Maulana Fazlur Rehman is scheduled.

“We will discuss political issues including the constitutional amendments,” he added.

Earlier, the JUI-F chief said that the proposed constitutional amendments were aimed at ‘protecting’ the government

Addressing a presser in Multan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman vowed to strive to prevent incorrect decisions or legislation in the parliament.

“The JUI-F will not allow any amendments that compromise human rights or undermine the judicial system,” Fazlur Rehman said.

He said that protecting fundamental rights is crucial and parliament should be involved in this process. The JUI-F chief said that his party members did not agree with the government’s proposed draft of the constitutional amendments.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also expressed concerns over the establishment of a constitutional court, citing potential ‘mala fide intentions’.