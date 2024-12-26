PTI founder refuses to take back civil disobedience call: Aleema Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has refused to retract his call for civil disobedience, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan told that the PTI founder has categorically said that he would not back down the call, as the government has not shown its seriousness in addressing PTI’s two key demands.

She said that Imran Khan demanded at least the release of all political prisoners, in case he is not released by the government.

Aleema said that Imran Khan has also snubbed accepting the house arrest at all cost, saying that he would not go anywhere.

Imran Khan’s sister added that the founder PTI reiterated his stance that peace in Pakistan is closely tied to peace in Afghanistan.

The development came as PTI has set a deadline for the completion of talks with the government, aiming to conclude negotiations by January 31, 2025.

After meeting with the founder PTI in Adiala jail, SIC head Hamid Raza stated that Imran Khan has expressed confidence in the negotiating committee who are working to resolve issues with the Centre.

Hamid Raza emphasized that PTI chairman Imran Khan is willing to forgive cases against him, including assassination attempts, in the interest of moving forward. However, he clarified that Khan’s release should not be conditional on any deal.

Earlier, Imran Khan had called on overseas Pakistanis to stop sending remittances to the country, urging the overseas Pakistanis to halt remittances from tomorrow.

He reiterated demands for the release of prisoners, the establishment of a judicial commission on May 9 and November 26.