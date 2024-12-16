PTI, govt talks won’t yield any results, predicts Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief and former interior minister, Sheikh Rasheed has said that talks between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and government won’t yield any results.

While speaking outside the Anti-Terrorism Court, Sheikh Rasheed expressed concerns over the prevailing political crisis in the country.

Sheikh Rasheed stated that a negotiation committee was formed, but nothing concrete has emerged from the process. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, he remarked, “Political conditions are extremely bad.”

Referring to future steps, he quipped, “Even after war, if negotiations fail, then it will all come down to judo karate.”

Having recently returned from Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Rasheed mentioned, “Everyone there prays for Pakistan’s betterment.” He stressed the need for stability and improvement in the country’s conditions.

Earlier former speaker and PTI leader Assad Qaiser called on Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq to discuss formal beginning of dialogue with the government.

The two leaders exchanged views over creating consensus between sides over the issues of the national interest and cooling down political temperatures and confrontation.

“You convince your party’s hardliners, I will convince my people,” Ayaz Sadiq told Assad Qaiser.

The PTI leadership has requested for meeting with the party’s founder in jail. “We will further consult with him,” Assad Qaiser said.

PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai earlier said that the civil disobedience movement will be launched from December 14 if the talks won’t start.

Talking to media Yousafzai said that the government ministers issuing non-serious statements with regard to talks.