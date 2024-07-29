web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 29, 2024
- Advertisement -

PTI leaders’ bail confirmed in judicial complex vandalism case

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday confirmed bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in judicial complex vandalism case, ARY News reported.

PTI leaders Ali Nawaz Awan, Shibli Faraz, Umar Ayub and others appeared before the court for confirmation of their bail, while Ali Amin Gandapur skipped today’s hearing.

The ATC after confirming bail of the PTI leaders, adjourned the further hearing of the case till September 4.

Read more: IMRAN KHAN, PTI LEADERS BOOKED FOR VANDALISM AT JUDICIAL COMPLEX

In 2023, the Islamabad police registered case against PTI leaders for ‘attacking, vandalising, and damaging’ the judicial complex during former premier appearance.

A case was registered against the PTI leaders and dozens of workers under Section 353/7 of the ATA and other provisions.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.