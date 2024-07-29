PTI leaders’ bail confirmed in judicial complex vandalism case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday confirmed bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in judicial complex vandalism case, ARY News reported.

PTI leaders Ali Nawaz Awan, Shibli Faraz, Umar Ayub and others appeared before the court for confirmation of their bail, while Ali Amin Gandapur skipped today’s hearing.

The ATC after confirming bail of the PTI leaders, adjourned the further hearing of the case till September 4.

In 2023, the Islamabad police registered case against PTI leaders for ‘attacking, vandalising, and damaging’ the judicial complex during former premier appearance.

A case was registered against the PTI leaders and dozens of workers under Section 353/7 of the ATA and other provisions.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism.