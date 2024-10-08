PTI reacts to PM Shehbaz’s remarks on party protests

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) responded to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s recent statements about the party’s protest, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the PTI spokesperson said that the government is trying to divert attention from its ‘failures’.

“The mandate thieves only know how to issue statements, but they are actually busy fueling differences among provinces and oppressing citizens,” the PTI spokesperson added.

He added that every Pakistani knows that this government came to power through ‘vote manipulation’. “The people are now out on the streets to protect democracy, independent judiciary, and their rights.”

The PTI spokesperson said that the nation is determined to save Pakistan’s future, vowing to stand firm against what the party called ‘injustices’.

Earlier addressing the federal cabinet, PM Shehbaz said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur is ‘leading’ the saboteur gathering consisting of Afghan nationals and using government officials.

The prime minister said that on the one side, the government is making efforts to stabilise the economy and kick-start its home-grown economic program, while on the other hand Ali Amin Gandapur is ‘leading’ the protestors.

PM Shehbaz the protestors also carried out aerial firing and an official of Islamabad Police was martyred during the protest,. He said that the peaceful and secure atmosphere is inevitable to attract investment.

Referring to the PTI protest, the prime minister said that the allegations were hurled against the government and attempts were made to create chaos at a time when the Chinese Premier was about to pay a bilateral visit and a Saudi delegation.

PM Shehbaz while calling the recent protest of PTI a replica of the 2014 sit-in by the party said the repeat of “gory tale” would not be allowed at any cost

“Such incidents are a replica of 2014-15 incidents when a sit-in was staged for months and was not called off despite the announcement of the Chinese president’s visit to Pakistan without bothering about its impact on the country’s image and national economy… We will not allow it to be repeated. We will not tolerate it at any rate, at any cost. This is my promise. I will not let it happen,” the prime minister vowed.