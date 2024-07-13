PTI reacts to re-arrest of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reacted to the re-arrest of the party founder and his Bushra Bibi hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Rawalpindi, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said that the court ordered Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s release in the Iddat case but they were implicated in another ‘fabricated’ case.

He said that lamented that the PTI founder and his wife were not released despite the court’s orders at the ‘behest of the fascist government’.

“Bushra Bibi was brought out in the car and then taken inside the jail. A fabricated case has been made against her,” he added.

He said that the country has been made into a republic, extremes are being done.

Omar Ayub said that the jail administration also kept their counsel lawyer, Intazar Panjhota, hostage.

Read More: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi ‘arrested’ in new Toshakhana case

Earlier, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case on Saturday.

The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from the Adiala Jail, the sources privy to the development added. The NAB team also recorded the initial statements from the PTI founder and his wife.

The PTI founder’s wife was released from jail since it was mandatory after the issuance of the release order. After officially arresting Bushra Bibi, the NAB team left the Adiala Jail.