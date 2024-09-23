PTI reacts to SC’s detailed judgment in reserved seats case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reacted to the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan’s detailed judgement in the reserved seats case, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan praised the apex court’s decision, saying that it has strengthened democracy.

He said that reserved seats should be allocated to the party proportionally to the PTI on basis of its general seats. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to notify PTI members on reserved seats for women and minorities.

The PTI chairman said that the party has the right to these seats, urging the ECP to make a swift decision. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that in its detailed verdict, the SC also ‘questioned’ the ECP over its role in the reserved seats case.

Earlier in the day, the SC issued its detailed judgement in the reserved seats case, penned by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah

The detailed verdict comes two months after the full court bench’s decision on July 12, where a majority of 8 judges ruled in favor of awarding reserved seats to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The top court ruled in favor of Imran Khan’s PTI, declaring the party eligible for seats reserved for women and minorities.

A 13-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, heard the case.

Eight judges who gave a majority verdict included Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan.

The detailed judgement issued today, available on SC website, ruled that PTI was a political party which contested the Feb 8 elections and won seats in the National and provincial assemblies.

“The reserved seats should be given to the PTI,” the court ruled. The apex court further observed that the ECP had failed to perform its constitutional duties.

Moreover, the top court has rebuked two judges, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, for their “unbecoming conduct” in a dissenting note dated August 3, 2024.

The Supreme Court in its detailed judgement expressed disappointment and concern over the two judges’ remarks, which allegedly “undermined the institution’s integrity and obstructed the administration of justice.”