PTI negotiators say ready for third round of talks after meeting party founder

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiation committee has announced that they are ready for the third round of talks with the government, following a meeting with party founder Imran Khan in a “controlled environment”, ARY News reported.

Addressing reporters outside Adiala Jail along with PTI senior leaders Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council head Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that the PTI committee will present two written demands during the upcoming meeting, which includes the formation of an “impartial judicial commission” to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26. The commission should be headed by a senior Supreme Court judge to probe the incidents and identify those responsible.

Raza stated that the government must make progress on their demands during the upcoming round of negotiations, warning that the talks will not proceed if the judicial commission is not formed by January 31. He also stressed that the release of political prisoners is also part of their demands.

Before the PTI’s negotiating team’s session with Imran Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur held a one-on-one meeting with the PTI’s founder for more than one hour.

The PTI’s negotiating committee was allowed visit to meet the party’s founder in jail today.

“The government authorities on Saturday night contacted with PTI leadership and informed them about the permission of meeting with the party’s founder in Adiala Jail,” sources said.

The party’s negotiating committee comprises of seven members will visit PTI’s founder in prison. “The party’s negotiators will consult with the founder about the third round of dialogue with the government,” sources added.

The development came after news started circulating that the political talks were not moving in right direction with statements from the leaders of sides after the second round of talks. A delay in issuance of permission to the PTI leaders to visit Adiala jail to meet with their party leader for consultation further had added to the impression.

Later, spokesperson for the government negotiation committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui warned that ongoing talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could face significant challenges due to PTI’s failure to submit its demands in writing as initially agreed.

In an interview, he highlighted that there has been minimal progress over the past 12 days.

Siddiqui explained that the PTI negotiating team had facilitated a meeting with their party chairman to build trust, but uncertainty remains over whether the ‘Charter of Demands’ will be provided in written form, despite prior commitments from both sides.