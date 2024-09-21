PTI set to hold power show in Lahore under conditions

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold its much-hyped power show in the provincial capital’s Ring Road, Kahna today under 43 conditions set by district administration.

The district administration allowed PTI to hold a public gathering in Lahore but with some caveats.

This came after the Lahore High Court intervened, allowing the rally to take place at Link Road, Kahna, instead of the Minar-e-Pakistan.

As per the NOC, the deputy commissioner has set 43 conditions for today’s public gathering, including fixing a time limit for the rally from 3pm to 6pm.

In the NOC, the local administration has demanded KP CM Gandapur “to tender apology publically for his venom during Islamabad rally on September 8.

The conditions also said that those PTI members under trial for hate speech in the Islamabad rally would not be allowed to appear and participate.

“In view of overall security situation and threat alerts received from different quarters, the organisers are once again cautioned and strongly advised to undertake all requisite precautionary measures in and around the venue for safety of participants and general public since this public gathering are being convened at their call,” the NOC stated.

The PTI rally in Lahore led to a deadlock between the opposition leader and the Deputy Commissioner regarding the end time of the rally. The district administration proposed that the rally should conclude by 7 PM, while PTI suggested an end time of 11 PM.

Crackdown continues

Meanwhile, the city administration left no stone unturned to prevent PTI activists and supporters from reaching the rally venue.

Heavy police contingents were also deployed around the venue.

In addition, orders were issued to detain five PTI leaders and activists, including Engineer Yasir Gillani, Malik Afzal, Fazal Khan, Amir Gillani, and Fazal Dad Khan, who will be held in Kot Lakhpat Jail for 30 days.

Over 100 party workers have been arrested by the Punjab police ahead of rally. The arrested workers have been taken into preventive detention, with orders issued for their detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act.

The list of arrested workers includes Aslam Iqbal, Mehmood ur Rasheed’s son Mian Hasan, Mehr Wajid, Waqas Amjad, Nadeem Bara, and 42 others. The police have alleged that the named individuals are involved in spreading unrest and creating law and order issues.

Gandapur’s non-bailable arrest warrants issued

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur in a case registered at Police Station I-9 under terrorism sections.

The court rejected Gandapur’s pre-arrest bail application and ordered him to appear before the court at 10 am.

Gandapur’s lawyer, Raja Zuhor Hasan, appeared in court and requested an exemption from his appearance, which the court denied.

The prosecutor argued that Gandapur had consistently violated the law, and the court took notice of his conduct.