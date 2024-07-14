PTI’s Sanam Javed discharged from FIA case

ISLAMABAD: In a recent development, the session court ordered the authorities to immediately release the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed from jail, ARY News reported.

Magistrate Malik Imran delivered the decision regarding the remand of Sanam Javed, accepting her lawyer’s plea for discharge from the case.

Sanam Javed, a PTI activist, was arrested by the FIA team from Gujranwala and charged under cybercrime laws.

The charges stemmed from a tweet on May 9, where she allegedly encouraged people to go to the Corps Commander House.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI activist Sanam Javed was booked and arrested in another case on 9th May days after she obtained bail in other cases.

According to the details, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took Sanam Javed into custody from a prison in Gujranwala after its Cyber Crime Cell lodged a case against her.

According to the FIA Cyber Crime Cell, the PTI activist had posted ‘inciting’ remarks on 9th May, asking the people to come out and ‘attack’ the Jinnah House.

The FIA ​​team arrested Sanam Javed and left for Islamabad and she is likely to be presented before the court for remand on Monday.