PTI’s Sanam Javed sent on four-day physical remand

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday approved the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists Sanam Javed in May 9 vandalism cases, ARY News reported.

After completing the physical remand, PTI activist Sanam Javed was presented before the court seeking further physical remand of the accused.

After hearing both sides’ arguments, the court sent PTI activist to a four-day physical remand under police custody.

Earlier, an ATC approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza bail in May 9 vandalism cases.

As per details, the anti-terrorism court heard the bail pleas of Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza in three cases of May 9 violence.

The anti-terrorism court approved bail pleas in three cases whereas interim bail was approved in the fourth case registered at police station Musa Khel Sargodha.

On April 17, the same court sent PTI activists Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza on seven days of physical remand in vandalism case.

