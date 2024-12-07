PU takes action against students involved in vandalism

LAHORE: The Punjab University administration has initiated disciplinary action against activists of a student organization for their involvement in vandalism following an unfortunate death of a student at Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

According to the PU spokesman, the university administration has identified 11 students of the organization involved in the attack at various places with the help of eyewitnesses and footages while the process of identifying 30 other unknown activists is underway.

He said that a letter has also been sent to the disciplinary committee for legal action against the involved miscreants.

He said that the university administration would ensure a peaceful environment in the university at all costs.

In a separate incident, a school principal was arrested on charges of sexually abusing several teachers and students in the Mirza Virkan area of Sheikhupura.

The case came to light after videos of the victims went viral on social media and WhatsApp groups.

Following the emergence of the videos, the B-division station police conducted a raid on complaints of students and apprehended the accused.

Police recovered at least 150 obscene videos from the possession of the accused, identified as Arsalan, who was serving as the principal of Noor-ul-Huda school.

According to police, the accused principal also used to blackmail the victims and threaten them to make their videos viral.