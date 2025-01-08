PUBG Mobile introduces unique features in new update

The latest PUBG Mobile 3.6 update brings exciting new features that enhance the gaming experience for players.

With improvements in vehicle control, combat options, and special event locations, this update offers fresh ways to strategise and engage in battles. Let’s explore some of the key additions.

Auto-driving vehicles: One of the standout features in this update is the auto-driving vehicle mode. Players can now activate this mode to let vehicles steer automatically, freeing them to focus on aiming and attacking enemies. This feature adds a strategic edge, making combat more fluid and engaging.

New combat abilities: The PUBG Mobile 3.6 update also introduces four unique abilities that change how players approach fights:

Fire : A long-range fire attack to damage enemies from a distance.

: A long-range fire attack to damage enemies from a distance. Water Shield : A mobile shield that moves with the player, offering extra protection.

: A mobile shield that moves with the player, offering extra protection. Vine : A skill that boosts mobility, letting players leap short distances and hover briefly.

: A skill that boosts mobility, letting players leap short distances and hover briefly. Nature Touch: Transforms players into a deer spirit for stealthy movement. However, the deer form has limited health, requiring careful use.

Panda vehicle: The Panda Vehicle is a fresh addition in PUBG Mobile 3.6 update. The vehicle can be found in event zones.

New Event Locations with Premium Loot: The PUBG Mobile 3.6 update introduces two new hotspots, Stalber and Quarry, packed with valuable loot and intense action. These locations are designed for high-risk, high-reward gameplay, giving players a chance to gear up quickly while facing fierce battles.

Enhanced loot and teleportation

A more rewarding loot system is now in place, increasing the chances of finding rare items. Additionally, teleportation portals have been added, letting players move rapidly between key areas. This feature offers both strategic surprises and quick escapes from danger.

PUBG Mobile’s 3.6 update transforms the game with exciting mechanics like auto-driving, new combat abilities, and dynamic event locations. The Panda Vehicle adds a unique twist to mobility, while teleportation portals keep the action fast-paced. Whether you’re an experienced player or just starting, this update has plenty to explore and enjoy.