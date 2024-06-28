Punjab doctors end strike

LAHORE: Following the Lahore High Court’s orders, the Young Doctors Association (YDA) in Punjab has called off their protest, ARY News reported.

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) has been on strike across government hospitals in Punjab since June 15 after some doctors were detained on the pretext of fire incident in a teaching hospital of Sahiwal.

President of the Young Doctors Association, Dr. Shoaib Niazi, said they are ending their ongoing strike for a day. We will appear before the LHC today to present our stance, he added.

During Thursday’s hearing, Acting Chief Justice Shujaat Ali Khan of the Lahore High Court heard a petition from the Young Doctors Association regarding an inquiry into the Sahiwal incident.

During the hearing, Acting Chief Justice Shujaat Ali Khan expressed concern upon seeing the doctors in court, remarking that doctors should be in hospitals, not in courts.

Acting Chief Justice Shujaat Ali Khan asked them to perform their duties and provide a guarantee that they would end the strike.

Justice Shujaat Ali remarked that Punjab is the largest province, with a population of 120 million, and doctors and engineers are assets to the country. He emphasized that this is not a monarchy or the Mughal era, and that doctors will be provided with all kinds of protection.