Punjab governor awards Arshad Nadeem Rs2mn, car for Olympic performance

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider on Saturday hosted a ceremony for Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem.

The governor awarded Rs2 million and a car to Arshad Nadeem for gold medal in javelin throw at Paris Olympics 2024.

He congratulated Arshad Nadeem and his family for attending the ceremony and bringing joy to the nation by securing victory in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Arshad Nadeem paid gratitude to the Punjab governor for acknowledging him and hosting the ceremony for his success.

Yesterday, Pakistan Army held a ceremony to honor the historic achievement of javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir praised Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable accomplishment, recognising it as a source of immense pride for the nation, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In his address, Arshad Nadeem, who made history by throwing 92.97 meters breaking Thorkildsen’s record of 90.57 meters that had stood for 16 years, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and stressed the importance of hard work and resilience in overcoming challenges to achieve success.

The event was graced by athletes from the 1984 Olympics, along with prominent figures from various sports including national hockey, cricket, street football, and women’s sports. Notable attendees included squash legend Jahangir Khan, hockey greats Islahuddin, Shahbaz Senior, and Sohail Abbas, as well as boxer Muhammad Asif and tennis star Aisamul Haq.

During the ceremony, General Syed Asim Munir congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning Pakistan’s first-ever gold medal in a single event, highlighting his dedication and perseverance.

The Army Chief said that Arshad Nadeem’s success brought joy to the entire nation and serves as an inspiration for youth across the country.

General Syed Asim Munir reiterated the military’s commitment to providing full support to athletes and urged the youth to participate actively in healthy activities.