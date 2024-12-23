Here’s how to apply for Punjab tube well solarization scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the project under the ‘Kissan package’ aimed at converting tube wells to solar energy that are powered by fuel or electricity, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson from the provincial agriculture department, this initiative will facilitate the conversion of 8,000 tube wells that are operating on fuel or other energy sources to solar power.

A budget of 9 billion has been allocated for this initiative.

The spokesperson further indicated that the primary objective of this project is to lower the economic costs for farmers and alleviate the energy burden.

Additionally, applicants are encouraged to submit their applications for tube wells that are only installed before October 30, 2024.

Farmers whose names are registered in the land registry can apply for this program until December 31, 2024.

Read more: Solar Solution in Pakistan: All You Need To Know

It has also been disclosed that the Punjab government will offer subsidies for the solarization of tube wells in three distinct categories:

500,000 for 10 kW

750,000 for 15 kW

1,000,000 for 20 kW

Farmers will be responsible for covering the remaining costs.

This project is expected to ease the strain on the energy sector and serve as a significant step towards environmental protection.

Interested farmers can reach out to the agriculture helpline at 0800-17000 for further information.