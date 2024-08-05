Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ back on floors amid rumours of feud with director

Allu Arjun’s hotly-anticipated sequel, ‘Pushpa 2’ is back on track, resuming the delayed shoot with an action-packed climax scene, amid the rumours of a tiff between South cinema superstar and director Sukumar.

Weeks after it was reported that Allu Arjun’s film’s sequel might be shelved, due to an alleged feud between him and the director of the title, it has now been confirmed that the film is back on the floor with both of them.

“Shoot Update: #Pushpa2TheRule is currently shooting a spectacular action episode for the climax,” shared the official X handle of ‘Pushpa’ on Monday morning and tagged all the actors, director and makers of the film.

Notably, the rumours of the tiff, which began to swirl last month, were further intensified when Arjun ditched his ‘Pushpa’ look, to trim his beard for a European vacation with family. Some reports even suggested that the delay in the shoot was caused by Fahadh Faasil, who did not allocate dates to the director.

The second instalment in the ‘Pushpa’ franchise, ‘The Rule’ will witness the face-off between Allu Arjun’s titular character and the main antagonist, Faasil’s SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, whereas, South starlet Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her character of Srivalli, Pushpa’s wife, from the first film. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolls the Sukumar directorial.

After being postponed from the original release schedule of August 15, due to unfinished shooting and post-production work, ‘Pushpa 2′ is now scheduled to hit theatres on December 6, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali languages.