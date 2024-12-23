‘Pushpa 2’ makers donate Rs5mn to theatre stampede victim’s family

The makers of ‘Pushpa 2,’ starring South superstar Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, have donated INR5 million to the family of the woman who died during a stampede in a theatre.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The victim, identified as Revathi, lost consciousness during a stampede which occurred at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre on December 4 after Allu Arjun made a surprise visit to the venue.

A case was later registered against the ‘Pushpa 2’ star, his team, and the management of the theatre.

Police then arrested Allu Arjun, however, he was released from prison after securing bail.

Reacting to his arrest, actress Rashmika Mandanna lamented that a single person was being blamed for the unfortunate accident.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “It is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking.”

Read more: ‘Pushpa 2’ screening leads to dramatic arrest of wanted gangster

Now, Mythri Movie Makers, the production company behind Pushpa 2, has donated INR5 million to the family of the victim as her son is getting treatment at a private hospital.

Producer Naveen Yerneni visited the deceased woman’s son and presented the cheque to Bhaskar, the husband of the deceased, Revathi.

It is worth noting here that Allu Arjun has pledged financial assistance of INR2.5 million to support the victim’s family while the film’s director Sukumar and his wife Tabitha also contributed INR500,000.

A day earlier, the house of Allu Arjun was stormed and vandalised as protesters demanded more compensation for the family of the victim who died in the stampede during ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere.

According to Indian media outlets, the actor’s residence in Hyderabad was allegedly stormed by protestors on Sunday in response to the death of Revathi.

The protestors pelted stones and tomatoes at the ‘Pushpa 2’ star’s residence while damaging flowerpots and ornamental plants.