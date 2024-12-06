‘Pushpa 2’ screening disrupted as mysterious spray creates chaos

A screening of South superstar Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ was paused for a brief period after a mysterious spray left several sick.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Several audience members in Mumbai’s Gaitey-Galaxy theatre experienced coughing, vomiting and throat irritation after a suspect, allegedly present among the audience, sprayed the mysterious substance in the middle of the screening, Indian media outlets reported.

Police arrived at the scene after the theatre management alerted them of the incident.

“The audience alerted the theatre management, which approached Bandra police. A team rushed there and halted the show for some 10-15 minutes, but a check of people inside did not throw up any suspicious object that may have caused the incident,” as per an official of the Mumbai police.

While no case was filed, a probe into the incident at the ‘Pushpa 2’ screening continues, the official added.

Released on December 5, the film features South superstar Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

Read more: Woman dies, son injured critically in stampede at ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere

A day earlier, Allu Arjun was booked in a case pertaining to the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2.

Mumbai police booked the actor and his team for not informing the authorities and for the lack of additional security and crowd management provisions before his arrival at the venue.

According to police, Allu Arjun arrived at the venue without prior intimation to the police, resulting in chaos which claimed the life of a woman while her son was critically injured.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said in a statement, “There was no intimation from the side of theatre management or actors team that they will be visiting the theatre.”

According to the commissioner, the ‘Pushpa 2’ actor’s team did not mark a separate entry or exit for the actor, leading to a stampede-like situation.