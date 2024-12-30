Qaiser Sheikh calls ‘govt-PTI talks’ a positive development

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, has welcomed the ongoing negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and calls it a positive development, ARY News reported.

In a recent statement, Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh declared that 2024 is the year of economic improvement for Pakistan.

Speaking in Chiniot, he highlighted the government’s efforts to reduce interest rates and inflation.

Sheikh emphasized the need for economic growth, stating, “Now, the growth rate should increase.”

Read also: PML-N’s Qaiser Sheikh thinks Ishaq Dar was replaced for THIS reason

He also mentioned that lower electricity prices would help the industry flourish.

Additionally, Sheikh stressed the importance of political stability alongside economic stability, suggesting that political parties should engage in dialogue with each other.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik called for dialogue to address national issues, stressing the need for constructive discussions while maintaining a clear distinction between criminal cases and political matters.

Speaking to the media at a local hotel here on Sunday, he said, “We were ready for negotiations before. If we want to move forward, let’s have a dialogue. How come issues will be resolved if our people do not sit together?”

He welcomed initiation of talks with PTI, describing it as a positive step. However, he clarified that the agenda of dialogue would not include criminal cases involving PTI’s leadership.

Referring to the allegations against the PTI founder, Malik said, “The cases against him are criminal in nature. The £190 million matter is beyond politics.” He said that according to the prosecution, the state resources were misappropriated, and 400-kanal land was taken in the guise of a trust.