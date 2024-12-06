London police ‘shut’ inquiry in Qazi Faez Isa vehicle attack case

LONDON: The London police have closed the investigation into the alleged attack on former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retired) Qazi Faez Isa’s vehicle, citing insufficient evidence to proceed, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) reportedly declined to take the case to court, stating that the available evidence would not be enough to secure a conviction.

Sources within both the High Commission and the City of London Police confirmed that the case has been closed due to a lack of sufficient evidence to meet the threshold for prosecution.

Earlier, PTI activists attempted to obstruct the former chief justice’s vehicle, which belonged to the Pakistan High Commission, in London, even tried to smash its windows. They chanted slogans upon spotting Qazi Isa’s car and ran alongside it.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also strongly condemned the attack on the former chief justice of Pakistan Justice’s car in London.

In his message, Naqvi while condemning the incident has instructed the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to take immediate steps to identify the attackers.

It is pertinent to note that the Pakistan High Commission in London had filed a formal complaint regarding the attack on former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (retired) Qazi Faez Isa without naming anyone.