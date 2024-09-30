Quetta police arrest 15-year-old ‘killer’ inspired by crime movies

In a shocking revelation, Quetta police have arrested a 15-year-old boy, inspired by a crime series, for brutally killing a 7-year-old boy in Quetta’s Hazara Town, ARY News reported.

7-year-old Arman Ali was killed in Hazara Town on September 20.

Revealing the details in a joint presser, SSP Serious Crime Investigation Wing, Captain (Retd) Zohaib Mehsud, SSP Operations Muhammad Baloch, and others said the accused, Mushtaq Hussain, confessed to the crime, stating that he had no enmity with the victim and didn’t know him.

He lured the boy while he was flying a kite, took him to an isolated area, and murdered him in Quetta’s Hazara Town.

SSP Zohaib Mehsud revealed that the accused was inspired by crime movies and video games, which he frequently watched on social media. He planned the murder accordingly, carrying a knife and hammer in his school bag, the police official added.

Read more: Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer

The accused also confessed to burning the victim’s body with petrol to conceal evidence. The police recovered the weapons used in the brutal murder, including a knife and hammer from the accused’s school bag.

Investigations further revealed that the accused had previously killed a pet dog by strangling it. Authorities praised the timely arrest, preventing the accused from becoming a serial killer in Quetta.

The investigation further stated citing his father that Mushtaq Hussain was raped a year ago in Quetta at his work place and the family did not take any action. This was the reason why he turned to negative activities.

SSP Mehsud has advised parents to keep a closer eye on their child’s activities, especially mobile phone and social media usage.