Rain lashes parts of Lahore

LAHORE: The weather turned pleasant after heavy rain with strong winds in various parts of Lahore on Monday.

As per details, areas including Shadman, Iqbal Town, Ferozepur Road, Ichhra, and Jail Road experienced heavy rainfall that brought the mercury considerably down.

Heavy rain was also reported in Muridke, Daska, Haveli Lakha, Abbottabad, and surrounding areas. Additionally, there was heavy rain in Mirpur Azad Kashmir, Dadyal, Chakswari, Islamgarh, and surrounding areas.

Rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of Lahore as dozens of feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department stated that sea breezes will be fully restored in Karachi by the evening, and there is a possibility of a decrease in heat intensity by tonight.

The Meteorological Department also mentioned that there is no chance of rain this week. In Karachi, the sky is partly cloudy, and the weather is hot and humid. The current temperature is 32 degrees Celsius.

The heat intensity is being felt up to 43 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature expected to be 37 degrees Celsius today.

According to the Meteorological Department, winds are blowing from the west at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour, and the humidity level is 74%.