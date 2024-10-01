Veteran star Rajinikanth hospitalized in Chennai; undergoes surgery

Indian cinema’s mega-star Rajinikanth has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, for an elective procedure.

As reported by Indian media, cinema veteran Rajinikanth, 73, was admitted to the Apollo Hospital of Chennai, on Monday night, after he complained of severe stomach pain. The actor was advised to undergo a heart-related elective procedure on Tuesday, under the care of interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish.

As per the latest development, the veteran underwent the procedure and a stent has been placed near his lower abdominal area. He is in stable condition now.

“The procedure was carried out by a team of three speciality doctors in a cath lab. Currently, he is stable and is being kept under observation. He will be recuperating at the hospital for the next 2-3 days before being discharged,” reported an Indian publication, quoting an industry tracker.

Moreover, the actor’s wife Latha also talked to the media and said, “All is well.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wished the actor a speedy recovery in an X post.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is awaiting the release of T. J. Gnanavel’s actioner ‘Vettaiyan’, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil among others. The Tamil-language film is scheduled for theatrical release on October 10.

Next, he has Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’ in the pipeline.