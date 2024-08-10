Rajkummar Rao reveals his dream role

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao revealed his dream on-screen role to play in his film career.

In a recent promotional outing with an Indian media outlet, for his upcoming film ‘Stree 2’, A-list actor Rajkummar Rao was asked about a role or character he is inspired to do in his career, to which he shared that he wants to play the Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh on screen.

“I have always been fascinated with Bhagat Singh. Since I was a kid, since I got to know about him, I read a lot on him,” he said.

Further speaking about his fascination with the freedom fighter, Rao added, “So I think Bhagat Singh is somebody who inspires me, in life also, and I think just to portray his life on screen something which is not being seen before would be very exciting I feel.”

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the sports drama ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.

He is currently awaiting the release of the horror-comedy sequel ‘Stree 2’ with Shraddha Kapoor and also has ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ and ‘Bhul Chul Maaf’ in the kitty.