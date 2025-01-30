Rakesh Roshan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s ‘outsiders’ comment

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has responded to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s comments about his family’s support for ‘outsiders.’

Streaming giant Netflix recently released a docuseries titled, ‘The Roshans,’ which chronicles the family’s legacy in Bollywood.

Apart from Rakesh Roshan and his son Hrithik Roshan, several notable figures also shared their views about the family.

One such figure was Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra who heaped praise on the family for giving opportunities to outsiders, a term used for people with no family background in the film industry.

“They make their table longer. They pull in people like me, who didn’t grow up in the industry, and create opportunities. So that it’s not just them who are benefitting from what they’ve been able to create. I really admire that table doesn’t stay small,” Priyanka said.

When asked about the Bollywood actress’s comments, Rakesh Roshan asserted that ‘nepotism does not exist’ in the film industry.

The notable filmmaker asserted that his son Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut after working as an assistant for years.

“I feel like there is nothing like nepotism. We always cast people who are right for the role. I knew Hrithik [Roshan] well and saw how hard he worked. He assisted me for four years, and when he joined the school and showcased his acting, I could see he had everything it took. That’s when I decided to launch him,” Rakesh Roshan said.

The filmmaker reiterated that his son secured a leading part in his film based on merit.

“Had he not had all these things, I would have never launched him. So we launch actors and actresses on their capability,” he said.

It is to be noted that Priyanka Chopra has collaborated with the Roshans in 2006’s ‘Krrish.’ and ‘Krrish 3’ in 2013.