Ram Gopal gives shocking response to intention of directing Janhvi Kapoor

Indian filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has responded to the comparison of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor with her mother Sridevi.

The notable filmmaker has expressed his admiration for the late actress on several occasions, calling her one of the best pan-Indian actors.

In a recent interview, Ram Gopal Varma revealed that he does not see Sridevi in her daughter Janhvi Kapoor who has a few films to her name.

It is worth noting here that the filmmaker has worked with the late Bollywood actress in ‘Kshana Kshanam’ and ‘Govindha Govindha.’

Responding to Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Devara’ co-star Jr NTR’s comment that she was the spitting image of her mother, Varma said that such comparisons were just a ‘Sridevi hangover.’

According to Ram Gopal Varma, the admiration and love for the late Bollywood actress was due to her talent.

“Be it Padaharella Vayasu or Vasanta Kokila, she delivered a range of performances. In fact, seeing her perform, I forgot that I was a filmmaker, and started seeing her as an audience. That is the range,” the filmmaker said.

When asked if he would like to work with Janhvi Kapoor in the future, Ram Gopal Varma said, “I liked the mother right, not the daughter.”

“Honestly throughout my career, there have been a lot of actors and big stars with whom I haven’t developed a connection. So yeah, I have no intention of doing a film with Janhvi,” he said.

It is worth noting here that Ram Gopal Varma is set to make a comeback with a film featuring actor Manoj Bajpayee while Jahnvi Kapoor has ‘Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari’ and ‘Param Sundari’ in the pipeline.