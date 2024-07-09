‘Jasprit Bumrah is a legend’: Ex-Pakistan captain hails Indian pacer

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja lauded Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah after his brilliant performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024.

Bumrah won Player of the Tournament award after he took 15 wickets in eight games at an average of 8.26 and an economy rate of 4.17.

His best bowling figures were 3/7 in the T20 World Cup 2024 and was also the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Now, former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja hailed the pacer for his brilliant bowling which helped India make a comeback in several crunch games.

“In my book, Jasprit Bumrah is a legend in all three formats. There is no one greater who has played all three formats. You can see where this boy came from. He lacked confidence, had an awkward bowling action,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“He was unfit, but he came back, and now he has made India win the World Cup,” Raja added.

India lifted the T20 World Cup trophy for the second time after beating South Africa in the final on June 29.

Later, star Indian batter Virat Kohli heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah for bringing the team back into the T20 World Cup 2024 with his exceptional bowling.

Speaking after the team’s victory parade at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, he said that Bumrah would turn the game around when other players would feel that the game was slipping from their hands.

“I am sure like, everyone in this stadium, we also felt that – man, is it going to slip away? What I want everyone to do is applaud a guy, who brought us back in the tournament again, and again, and again. A huge shoutout to Jasprit Bumrah. We are lucky that he plays for us,” Virat Kohli said.