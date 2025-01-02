Rana Sana reacts to reports regarding PTI founder’s transfer to Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to PM for Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah reacted to reports regarding PTI founder Imran Khan’s transfer to his residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Addressing reporters in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah denied reports regarding the deal to transfer Imran Khan to Bani Gala saying that to the best of his knowledge, no such offer was made.

He mentioned KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s positive stance about the importance of resolving issues through dialogue.

Rana Sanaullah said Omar Ayub, pointed out the release of their party workers during the meeting, but the release of prisoners is a matter for the high court, not the government.

When questioned about the pardon granted to some individuals involved in the May 9 incident, Sanaullah explained that the military has its own procedures for granting pardons and that this decision was not a direct result of the ongoing negotiations.

The statement came after Imran Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhary claimed that the party founder was offered a deal to transfer him to Bani Gala from Adiala Jail.

It is important to note here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is set to present a ‘Charter of Demands’ in the third round of talks with the government next week.

According to the official statement, the PTI committee has reiterated its demand for the release of the party’s founder Imran Khan and all workers. Additionally, they have called for a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26.

The statement added that before presenting the charter of demands, the PTI committee will consult with the party’s founder. The party maintains that one more consultation is necessary to finalize their demands before the 3rd meeting which is scheduled for next week.

The in-camera meeting, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, was held at the Parliament House in Islamabad. Key members from the government side include Federal Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, and Irfan Siddiqui.

PTI has also urged the government not to file additional cases against political prisoners and to ensure that existing cases are decided in accordance with the law. The party has stated that it will not hesitate to launch a protest movement if its demands are not met.

Earlier, PTI set a deadline for the completion of talks with the government, aiming to conclude negotiations by January 31, 2025.

Addressing reporters outside Adiala jail, SIC head Hamid Raza stated that Imran Khan has expressed confidence in the negotiating committee who are working to resolve issues with the Centre.

It’s worth mentioning here that PTI engaged in political dialogue with the government over its various demands.