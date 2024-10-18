Ranbir Kapoor warns of sister Riddhima Kapoor’s ‘fake accent’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor took a hilarious jibe at sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as she made her debut with Netflix’s “Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.”

Riddhima joined Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh as one of the newest stars for the third season of the series.

Before her debut, Ranbir Kapoor had a message for Bollywood wives about his sister as he made surprising revelations about Riddhima Kapoor.

“Riddhima is doing a reality series. It’s not even dawned upon me. I don’t know, I think I had mixed feelings about it. All her life, she looked down upon movies,” he said in the video as Riddhima denied his statement.

The Bollywood star went on to describe his sister by saying, “What’s there to worry about? She is munphat, she has no filters. Riddhima is going to really mess it up.”

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he and his mother Neetu Kapoor had discussed Riddhima’s debut with ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ at length because she is fiery.

“She’s somebody who will eventually just take it under the nose. You know? She’s that person. She’s a chhupa rustam. So, don’t get taken by her politeness or her fake accent,” he said.

However, the Bollywood star said that he would always root for Riddhima Kapoor while claiming that if there was a voting line for the show, he would be on it constantly.

It is to be noted that Riddhima joined Kalyani Saha and Shalini Passi in the Netflix show.

The third edition of the Netflix series will see the Bollywood wives including Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh up against the Delhi divas.

The show premiered on October 18 and is currently streaming on Netflix.