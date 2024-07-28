Ranveer Singh confirms movie with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has announced teaming up with Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal for their next movie.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Aditya Dhar known for “URI: The Surgical Strike”, an Indian media outlet reported.

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to announce the project that will reportedly see him play a spy.

The Bollywood actor dropped a monochrome collage with the images of Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal along with a picture of filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

“This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal,” he wrote on Instagram.

Indian media outlets reported that the action-thriller will be shot in Thailand and Canada while the filming will culminate in India’s Mumbai.

Reportedly, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, known for his iconic gangster and antagonist roles, will once again appear in the antagonist role in the movie opposite Ranveer Singh.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios, along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios.

Indian media outlet Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the film will be a real-life story from the tenure of Ajit Doval in his younger days.

“While all character dynamics are under wraps, Ranveer’s character is from Punjab, which is the reason for him to grow the beard. It’s a first for him. R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna play the part of senior officers from Indian Intelligence Agency, R&AW,” the outlet quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has several releases in the pipeline including Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again” and Farhan Akhtar’s “Don 3.”