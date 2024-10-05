Ranveer Singh to romance teenager Sara Arjun in his next?

Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh’s star-studded next film with director Aditya Dhar is reportedly having young actor Sara Arjun on board as the former’s romantic lead.

As reported by an Indian media outlet, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s maiden collaboration ‘Dhurandhar’, boasting an ensemble cast, with the likes of Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, has locked in a young female actor, to be paired opposite the ‘Padmaavat’ actor.

Reportedly, child actor Sara Arjun, 19, best known for playing the younger of Aishwarya Rai’s character Nandini, in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil epic ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, has been roped in as the female lead opposite Singh.

Arjun’s casting opposite Singh, 39, has raised several eyebrows and sparked discussion on social media around the age gap of the possible on-screen couple.

Amidst this, it will be interesting to see if the story of the film calls for such a casting or if it’s the case otherwise.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh celebrates fatherhood in first public appearance after daughter’s birth

Notably, it was previously reported that Singh will essay the role of an intelligence officer, along with fellow cast members Madhavan, Rampal and Khanna, whereas, Dutt will play the main antagonist in the high-octane espionage thriller, set against the backdrop of the geopolitical scenario between India and Pakistan.

The movie is currently on the floors under the title ‘Dhurandhar’ and makers are aiming to wrap up filming by January 2025, to release the film in the latter half of the year.

The title is co-produced by Aditya and his brother Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios, in partnership with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.