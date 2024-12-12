Rashmika Mandanna shares working experience with Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has revealed a surprising incident involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the set of their upcoming film ‘Sikandar’.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film will be released on Eid 2025 as shooting for the hotly-anticipated title is underway.

In a recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna reflected on her experience on set as she worked with Salman Khan for the first time in her career.

The ‘Pushpa 2’ actor revealed that the Bollywood star took care of her when she fell sick during the shoot of ‘Sikandar.’

“It’s absolutely a dream come true. He’s such a special person and so down-to-earth and grounded. I was not well on set when we were shooting. The moment he found out about it, he asked me if I was okay and told the crew to get me healthy food, warm water, and everything,” Rashmika Mandanna said.

The actress went on to share her excitement for her upcoming film alongside Salman Khan.

“I am really excited about Sikandar. It is going to be a very special film for me, and I can’t wait for my fans to watch it,” the ‘Pushpa 2’ actor said.

It is worth noting here that Salman Khan confirmed the beginning of ‘Sikandar’ shooting in June this year when he shared a new look, sporting a moustache and beard.

In the caption, the Bollywood star wrote, “Looking forward to Eid 2025 with team Sikandar.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna recently reprised her role of Srivalli in the hit film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule.’

The opened to an exceptional reception on December 4 and has already crossed INR1,000 crore globally in its first week.