‘Reacher’ season 3 teaser: Alan Ritchson faces seven-foot bodybuilder

Amazon Prime dropped the teaser for ‘Reacher’ season 3 showing Hollywood actor Alan Ritchson meeting his latest rival, a bodybuilder played by real-life bodybuilder Olivier Richters.

The streaming platform revealed that season 3 of the hit show will premiere on February 20, as Alan Ritchson reprises the title character.

The teaser shows the Hollywood actor punching Paulie (Richters) in the gut, however, Paulie barely reacts and then lands a punch in Reacher’s face that sends him to the ground.

“He’s twice my size,” Alan Ritchson tells Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) on the phone call, who replies by saying, “The last time I saw a guy twice your size was on Mount Rushmore.”

It is worth noting here that Reacher is notably tall and muscular as the Hollywood actor stands above six feet and is known for roles like Aquaman and Hawk.

Paulie (Olivier Richters) is making the titular character tiny in comparison, with Richters being 7.2 foot and 350 pounds.

Amazon Prime is set to launch the first three episodes on February 20 followed by weekly drops until the finale on March 27.

Per the official logline for the ‘Reacher’ season 3, “Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence — and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.

Apart from Hollywood actor Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Richters and Hall, the cast of ‘Reacher’ includes Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos and Daniel David Stewart.