Reforms underway to increase investment in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that rapid reforms are underway to increase investment and business opportunities in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Speaking to Gunvor Group Chairman Torbjorn Tornqvist and Vice President Oceania & Southeast Asia Total Energies Mehmet Celepoglu and others who called on him, PM Shehbaz said that the economic policies of the government are yielding positive results.

The prime minister said that after attaining stability, the country’s economy is now moving on the path of growth and development.

PM Shehbaz said that the government is removing all the barriers to foreign investment in Pakistan. The prime minister, Mehmet Celepoglu, and others discussed potential investment in Pakistan’s energy sector.

Chairman Torbjorn Tornqvist expressed the Gunvor Group’s keen interest in investment in the petroleum sector of Pakistan.

The prime minister was told that the Gunvor Group had already signed an agreement to acquire 50 percent shares of Total Parco.

According to a state-run news agency, the Gunvor Group chairman lauded that positive steps are being taken under the prime minister’s leadership for promoting investment in the country.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible facilities to the Gunvor Group. The meeting was also attended by federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Dr Musadik Malik, PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and other relevant high officials.

Earlier, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal said that the government has achieved target of eight to 8.5 bln dollars agriculture exports.

Addressing a press conference at Expo Centre in Karachi, federal commerce minister said that the consumption of these exports has also enhanced by four to five-fold in Pakistan.

The minister said that the investors from China, Germany and other countries called on him. “The investors have urged for shifting farm products into value added products,” he said.

“When investors come, value addition will drastically change these farm products,” he added.

Commerce Minister said the government is providing a conducive environment to investors.