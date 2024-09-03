Returns on Rs100,000 Behbood Savings from September 2024

ISLAMABAD: The National Savings (Qaumi Bachat Bank) has so far not announced any update on the profit rate of Behbood Savings Certificates (BSCs) at 15.36% as of September 2024.

This offers investors a consistent monthly return of Rs1,280 for every Rs100,000 invested, continuing to make the scheme a reliable option for those seeking a stable income.

Launched in 2003, Behbood Savings Certificates were initially introduced to provide financial support to widows and senior citizens. In 2004, the scheme was extended to include disabled individuals and special minors, allowing their guardians to invest on their behalf. The program has since become a cornerstone of the government’s efforts to ensure a secure financial future for these vulnerable groups.

Behbood Savings Certificates (BSCs) are available in denominations ranging from Rs5,000 to Rs1,000,000, with profits disbursed monthly from the date of purchase. The investment limits are set at a maximum of Rs7.5 million for individual investors and Rs15 million for joint investors, offering flexibility for those looking to secure their savings.

Eligibility

The certificates are available for purchase by:

– Senior citizens aged 60 or above – Single widows who have not remarried – Joint accounts of eligible individuals – Disabled persons with a National Identity Card (NIC) displaying the disability logo, and special minors through their guardians

Tax benefits

One of the key advantages of the Behbood Savings Certificates is that profits earned are exempt from withholding tax and Zakat collection. This tax exemption, combined with the attractive profit rate, makes the BSCs a favoured choice among eligible investors.

The continued maintenance of a 15.36% profit rate on Behbood Savings Certificates highlights the scheme’s ongoing appeal as a secure and profitable investment option, particularly for senior citizens, widows, and disabled individuals.