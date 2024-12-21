Legendary llucha libre wrestler passes away

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of Rey Misterio Sr., a legendary luchador who passed away at the age of 66. Known to many as Miguel Angel Lopez Diaz, Misterio Sr. was a cornerstone of Mexican wrestling and a pivotal figure in the rise of AAA, Mexico’s premier lucha libre promotion.

According to international media outlets, AAA, along with the wrestler’s family, announced his passing on social media, expressing their deepest condolences. Rey Misterio Sr. leaves behind a legacy celebrated by fans and fellow wrestlers worldwide.

Beyond his numerous championships, including multiple world titles in AAA, Rey Misterio Sr. was a revered mentor. He guided and inspired a generation of luchadores, most notably his nephew, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio Jr. This loss comes on the heels of Rey Jr.’s own recent personal tragedy, the passing of his father, Roberto Gutierrez, in November.

Tributes poured in from across the wrestling community, with many acknowledging Rey Misterio Sr.’s profound impact on the sport, particularly in Tijuana, where he was often referred to as “the father of wrestling.” WWE stars like Natalya and Humberto Carrillo joined fans in expressing their grief and support for the Mysterio family.

While he never competed in WWE, Rey Misterio Sr.’s influence extended far beyond Mexican borders. His career highlights include an extraordinary 2,374-day reign as Pro Wrestling Revolution Tag Team Champion and a 719-day run as WWA World Junior Light Heavyweight Champion. He also shared the ring with his nephew, capturing the WWA World Tag Team Championships with Rey Mysterio Jr. in 1995.

Rey Misterio Sr.’s career began in 1976, and his impact on the industry is undeniable. His matches, particularly his classic tag team encounters with Rey Jr. against the legendary Guerrera family, are considered masterpieces of lucha libre. These bouts, often lauded with high ratings, set a new standard for tag team wrestling excellence.