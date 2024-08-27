‘Rings of Power’ actor recalls ‘surreal’ encounter with Virat Kohli

Actor Charlie Vickers, known for his role in “The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power,” has revealed his “surreal” encounter with star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a recent interview, the Hollywood star opened up on his nervousness during an encounter with the star cricketer.

“I once walked by Virat Kohli in a hotel in Auckland, and that was really surreal. So I’ll say him because of that encounter,” he said.

When asked whether he interacted with the former Indian skipper, the ‘The Rings of Power’ actor responded by saying that he dodged exchanging pleasantries the Indian cricket as he was too nervous.

“No, I was too nervous,” Charlie Vickers admitted.

The Hollywood star mentioned that his introduction to Indian culture and Bollywood was through legendary fast bowler Brett Lee who collaborated with veteran singer Asha Bhosle on the song “You’re The One For Me.”

“I’ve never had the chance to explore Indian cinema, but my only way into Bollywood has been through cricketers because cricket is so massive in India, and I’m a big cricket fan in Australia. There was an Australian fast bowler named Brett Lee, who became quite big in the Bollywood scene as a musician. Brett Lee is my window into Bollywood; I have to learn more about it,” Charlie Vickers said.

Virat Kohli is currently in London after taking a break from cricket following the conclusion of the Sri Lanka tour earlier this month.

The 35-year-old announced his retirement from T20 format after India lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

Meanwhile, the second season of ‘The Rings of Power’ will premiere on August 29 on Amazon’s Prime Video.

The first eight-episode season of the show aired in September-October 2022 while Amazon has announced that it will be available for free on Samsung TVs and Galaxy devices from August 15 to August 28.