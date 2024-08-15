‘The Rings of Power’ season 1 to stream for free on THESE devices

Amazon has decided to stream “The Rings of Power” season one for free on specific devices to attract more viewers ahead of season two.

The eight-episode “Rings of Power” season one will stream on Samsung TV Plus, a free streaming platform pre-installed on Samsung TVs and Galaxy devices, from August 15, Variety reported.

Originally aired in September-October 2022, the first season will be available from August 15 to Augst 28.

The second season of ‘The Rings of Power’ will premiere on August 29 on Amazon’s Prime Video.

The announcement is considered a push by Amazon to get more viewers for the series based on the J.R.R. Tolkien novels.

It is pertinent to mention that Samsung TV Plus will give 300 million users in the US, Canada, Brazil, the UK and Germany access to the show.

While the first season of ‘Rings of Power’ clashed with HBO’s “House of the Dragon” in 2022, the second season will not face such a battle as ‘House of the Dragon’ aired the finale of its second season days earlier.

Reacting to the announcement of introducing free streaming for Samsung TV Plus users, senior vice president and general manager Salek Brodsky said around 300 million Samsung TV and Galaxy owners will have the opportunity to discover or catch-up on the series.

It is pertinent to mention that “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” will have a two-episode premier on August 29. The remaining six episodes of ‘The Rings of Power’ will be released on Friday every week. The season finale will be on October 14.

The fantasy series is based on appendices in J.R.R. Tolkien’s original ‘The Lord of the Rings’ novels and is set thousands of years before the events of ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ novels and films.

Although the show is called ‘Rings of Power’, the first season did not include any of the franchise’s coveted rings, but they will appear at the beginning of the second season.