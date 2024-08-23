web analytics
Friday, August 23, 2024
Rizwan breaks Jos Buttler’s WTC record in first PAK v BAN Test

Pakistan’s wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan smashed England’s Jos Buttler’s World Test Championship (WTC) record with his unbeaten 171-run knock against Bangladesh in the first Test.

After Saim Ayub and vice-captain Saud Shakeel stabilised Pakistan’s inning following a horrible start where Pakistan lost three wickets inside nine overs, Rizwan scored an unbeaten 171-run knock to help the national team declare at 448/6 in the first inning.

With his exceptional knock, Mohammad Rizwan went past Jos Buttler as he broke multiple records in the WTC history.

The inning not only made Rizwan the highest-scoring designated wicketkeeping batter in WTC history but also set a new record for the highest score by a number six batter in the World Test Championship (WTC) history.

Jos Buttler held the record of the highest score for a designated wicketkeeping batter with his 152-run inning against Pakistan in 2020.

However, the star Pakistan wicketkeeping batter now tops the list for the highest individual score by a designated wicketkeeping batter in the WTC history.

Highest scores by wicketkeepers in WTC history:

– 171* vs Bangladesh – Mohammad Rizwan, 2024

– 152 vs Pakistan – Jos Buttler, 2020

– 146 vs England – Rishabh Pant, 2022

– 141* vs West Indies – Quinton de Kock, 2021

– 141 vs Sri Lanka – Litton Das, 2022

The 32-year-old joined the elite group of Pakistani wicketkeepers who crossed the 150-run mark in Test cricket, which includes Imtiaz Ahmed, Taslim Arif, Rashid Latif, and Kamran Akmal.

It was also the first time since 2009 that a wicketkeeper-batsman from Pakistan has scored 150 runs in a single Test match.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das scored dominant half-centuries to help the visitors reach 316-5 at the end of Day 3 of the first Test against Pakistan on Friday.

Rahim and Das will resume their innings on Day 4 from 55 and 52 respectively with a trail of 132 runs.

For Pakistan, Khurram Shahzad picked two wickets, while Naseem, Mohammad Ali and Saim claimed one wicket each.

