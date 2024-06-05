Saad Ahmed: Karachi YouTuber killed by security guard was only son of his parents, father of two

Karachi YouTuber, Saad Ahmed, killed by a security guard while filming a vlog near Sakhi Hassan roundabout, was the only son of his parents and father of two.

According to the residents of area, the deceased Saad Ahmed was unemployed and was advised by his friends to open a YouTube channel for earning.

Saad travelled to Dubai for the job but failed and returned to Karachi. The funeral prayers of Saad Ahmed will be offered today after Asar prayers.

It is pertinent to mention here Saad Ahmed, who was making a video for a social media platform, was shot and killed by a security guard in Karachi.

The police said that the security guard, identified as Ahmed Gul, 35, opened fire on Saad Ahmed, 24, while he was making a TikTok video near Sereena Mobile Mall in the Buffer Zone area of Karachi.

According to police, the security guard stopped the young man and then opened fire on him.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central said that the incident occurred within the limits of Taimooria police station and the security guard has been arrested.

The SSP said that in the initial interrogation, the guard claimed that Saad was making gestures toward him while recording the video.