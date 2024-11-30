‘The pain of Musa is going to stay with me forever’: ‘Bismil’ actor Saad Qureshi

Showbiz heartthrob Saad Qureshi, aka Musa of ‘Bismil’, penned an emotional note after the heartwrenching death sequence of her character on screen.

After this week’s episodes 29 and 30 of ‘Bismil’, actor Saad Qureshi turned to his Instagram handle on Friday evening, bidding farewell to his beloved character of Musa, after his tragic death scene in the show.

In a moving farewell note with a smiling picture of Musa, Qureshi penned, “Thank you for the immense support and love for him.”

“After living the character for more than 9 months while shooting. The pain the sadness the heartache are going to stay with me forever. Musa is not there anymore but the impact will remain eternal,” he shared further.

In the end, the actor advised, “Negligence and emotional trauma can cause serious mental health issues. Always check on your loved ones and reflect.”

Thousands of social users liked his post and turned to the comments section, to praise his portrayal of Musa.

“What a great job u did !!! Amazing u absolutely nailed it,” a fan wrote, while another noted, “Moosa U will be missed.”

“It was my first time seeing you on screen. And oh my, I’m mighty impressed by your excellent performance. You looked absolutely handsome and your dialog delivery was so on point. Your acting in 29th episode was outstanding. Hats off to you for pulling this role marvellously,” penned one more admirer. “Here’s looking forward to seeing more of you in dramas.”

Besides Qureshi, the star-studded cast of ‘Bismil’ includes Nauman Ijaz, Savera Nadeem and Hareem Farooq, along with Behroz Sabzwari, Shaheen Khan, Asad Siddiqui, Rabia Shakeel and Adnan Jeelani among others.

The Aehsun Talish directorial and written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, ‘Bismil’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.