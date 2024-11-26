Hareem Farooq talks about her ‘relatable’ character in ‘Bismil’

Film and TV actor Hareem Farooq aka Masooma talks about the success of her serial ‘Bismil’, revealing the relatability factor in her character that resonated with the audience.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here In a new interview with a digital magazine, Hareem Farooq got candid about her latest character Masooma in ‘Bismil’ and shared her realization of the character’s relatability only after the serial went on air.

“I was shocked to know that it is a story of every household,” she said. “Within my own circle, so many people opened up to me, that as kids, wives, or even husbands, they’ve been through the same thing.”

“It is not something which is not common. It’s very common, but the sad part is that cheating is very common. I agree that men are allowed to marry four times but one does not have to cheat with it. It can be done in a rather civil manner with permission, because of the tragedy that cheating follows, especially with kids,” Farooq expressed.

“I realized later that the character is very relatable. Because I know so many women now who have been through it and so many families that have been broken, but they still dealing with it. They are settled, unfortunately,” furthered the actor.

“Similarly there are so many girls who have dreams and ambitions and want to be rich. And they do end up taking these shortcuts,” Farooq concluded.

Besides Farooq, the star-studded cast of ‘Bismil’ includes Nauman Ijaz, Savera Nadeem and Saad Qureshi, along with Behroz Sabzwari, Shaheen Khan, Asad Siddiqui, Rabia Shakeel and Adnan Jeelani among others.

The Aehsun Talish directorial and written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, ‘Bismil’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.