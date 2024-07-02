Saeed Ghani advocates for PPP Governor in Sindh

KARACHI: Following the heated statements between the leaders of PPP and MQM-P, the Provincial Minister of local government has asserted that the PPP will appoint the next governor in Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The provincial minister, Saeed Ghani, has asserted that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) will appoint the next governor of Sindh if the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) fails to do so.

Saeed Ghani highlighted that the PPP desires to appoint the governor from the party, but PML-N has insisted on appointing its own.

“If PML-N does not appoint a governor, then PPP will nominate its governor,” he declared.

READ: Sindh govt demands resignation of Governor Tessori

Addressing the quota system, he stated that the quota system was initiated by Liaquat Ali Khan and the PPP govt just continued it.

He criticizes the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) stating that the leaders of the party are engaging in politics of hatred which does not benefit the people.

“Despite our vote bank in rural areas of Sindh, we get 40 percent jobs in urban areas, whether we like it or not,” he noted.

Ghani criticized MQM-P for its opposition to the quota system and accused it of exploiting provincial improvements for political gain.

He also took a swipe at Mustafa Kamal, suggesting that those who claim to represent the lower class have not genuinely worked for their interests.