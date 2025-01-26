Saif Ali Khan attack case takes new turn

The investigation into the attack on the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has taken a new turn as Mumbai police provided fresh updates on the case.

Khan, 54, was stabbed six times by an intruder in last week’s burglary attempt at his Bandra home and sustained critical injuries in his neck and spine.

Following a two-day-long hunt, the Mumbai police arrested a Bangladesh national, identified as Shariful Fakir, over his alleged involvement in the attack on Saif Ali Khan.

Indian media outlets have now reported that the suspect’s fingerprints do not match those found at the Bollywood actor’s Bandra residence.

As per reports, Mumbai police have sent additional fingerprint samples for testing to verify the results.

The Mumbai police collected as many as 19 sets of fingerprints from Saif Ali Khan’s residence, however, none of them corresponded with Shariful Fakir’s prints.

The fingerprints were sent to the state CID for examination which confirmed the discrepancy as the results showed no match.

It is worth noting here that Khan was reportedly attacked by an intruder at his residence on the 12th floor of the Satguru Sharan building on January 16.

The Bollywood actor sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent two surgeries.

While he was discharged from the hospital on January 21, the Bollywood actor’s quick recovery raised a few eyebrows.

A couple of politicians from the BJP and Shiv Sena raised their doubts about the speedy recovery of Saif Ali Khan, following the knife attack at his home.