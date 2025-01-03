Saim Ayub ruled out of second South Africa Test

Pakistan opening batter Saim Ayub has been ruled out of the ongoing second PAK v SA Test after suffering an ankle injury.

Saim Ayub twisted his ankle while running alongside Aamir Jamal as a relay fielder in the first session of the second Test in Cape Town.

However, the young batter lost his balance, stumbled backwards and twisted his ankle. Saim Ayub was seen being limped off the field by his teammates.

Now, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the left-handed batter has been ruled out of the second PAK v SA Test.

“Saim Ayub has been ruled out of further participation in the second men’s cricket Test against South Africa after twisting his right ankle while fielding. Saim underwent X-rays and MRI tests this afternoon and the reports have been sent to specialists in London for further advice on the treatment and time away from competitive cricket,” the PCB spokesperson said.

While the PCB official did not reveal the timeline for his recovery process, Saim Ayub’s injury is considered a major setback for Pakistan as they look to level the PAK v SA Test series.

Meanwhile, South African opener Ryan Rickelton’s unbeaten 176-run knock and skipper Temba Bavuma’s ton guided the hosts to 316/4 on the opening day of the final PAK v SA at the Newlands on Friday.

It is worth noting here that Pakistan will face West Indies in a two-match Test home series following the conclusion of the South Africa tour.

The national side will then engage in a tri-nation ODI series with South Africa and New Zealand, which will be followed by the Champions Trophy 2025.